Petrol price in Hyderabad declines to Rs 108

Petrol and Diesel prices have seen a tremendous decline after the central government reduced excise tax of Rs 5 on petrol and Rs 10 on diesel. Following the centre's decision, the value added tax has also come down in the Telangana pricing the petrol at Rs 108.18 and diesel at 94.61 which will come into effect from today.

Before the price cut down, petrol was at Rs 114.51 and diesel was Rs 107.40.

Fuel prices further declined in BJP-ruled states:

Following the footsteps of central government, the BJP ruled states also announced a decrease in the fuel prices. Tthe governments of Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Goa announced Rs 7 decrease each on petrol and diesel.