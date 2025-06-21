Phone tapping probe: SIT readying to issue notices to Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The State government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) is preparing to issue notices to Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

On Friday, Kishan Reddy stated that he received a phone call from the Jubilee Hills police, informing him that his phone had been tapped, along with those of the then BJP state president and other prominent leaders. He was told that he needed to be present to provide evidence in the case.

Reddy remarked, “The previous BRS government has no ethics whatsoever. They tapped the phones of common people, as well as IPS and IAS officers, High Court judges, and politicians, to gain political advantage, conduct business transactions, and make settlements.” He further questioned how BRS leaders, who have degraded politics in this manner, could face the public.

He expressed concerns about whether the investigation into the phone tapping would be thorough. “Will the real culprits be caught in this case, or are there any internal agreements happening?” he asked. Reddy emphasized that the SIT should provide a detailed report and that it is the responsibility of the state government to take the case to court to restore public confidence.

Meanwhile, SIT officials reportedly contacted Bandi Sanjay Kumar late on Friday evening, informing him that his phone was tapped and requesting his cooperation in the investigation. The police asked for a time to record his statement, to which he responded that he would check his schedule and get back to them.

In light of these developments, the police are preparing to issue notices to both of them.