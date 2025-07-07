Phone Tapping Row Reaches Mahabubnagar: SIT Summons MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy

The phone tapping controversy that has rocked Telangana has now reached Mahabubnagar, with shocking revelations emerging that local MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy was also a victim of illegal surveillance.

According to official sources, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone tapping case has informed MLA Srinivas Reddy that his phone was indeed intercepted. A formal notice has been served, asking him to appear before the SIT for questioning on July 10 at 11 AM.







The MLA had earlier filed a complaint with SIT officials, suspecting that his phone was being tapped during the previous government’s tenure. At the time, opposition leaders dismissed his concerns. However, recent findings by SIT have reportedly confirmed his suspicions, sending shockwaves through political circles.

During the decade-long TRS regime, former Minister V. Srinivas Goud, who represented Mahabubnagar, was accused of misusing power to suppress opposition voices. Several Congress leaders alleged that they were coerced into joining the ruling party and later sidelined. There were also claims that dissenters were falsely implicated in criminal cases.

Opposition leaders have alleged that sophisticated phone tapping equipment was set up in a building at Srinivasa Colony, Mahabubnagar, and that some police officers close to the ruling party aided in the illegal surveillance. It was even reported that conversations were secretly monitored from the residence of an associate of a senior leader based abroad.

Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, Srinivas Reddy contested as the Congress candidate from Mahabubnagar. Party sources claim that his strategies were leaked, and some Congress leaders were even made to listen to recordings of their private calls—allegedly to intimidate them.

With the SIT now confirming phone tapping of the Mahabubnagar MLA, political observers believe this could have serious implications for those who exercised unchecked power during the previous regime.