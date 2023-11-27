Live
- Chamarajanagar Entrepreneur Varsha Recognized in Mann Ki Baat for Eco-Friendly Initiatives
- Lokesh’s Yuvagalam padayatra gets massive response
- Pawan Kalyan campaigns in Kukatpally, says there is need for Telangana development
- ACC Empowers Rural Women in Karnataka through Kitchen Garden Intervention Program
- Daily Forex Rates (27-11-2023)
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav visits Gurudwara in Ameerpet
- Man involved in 50 cases arrested in Delhi
- K’taka CM Siddaramaiah holds day-long Janata Darshan in B’luru
- Higher steroid dose for severe Covid less beneficial for Indians than Europeans: Study
- ‘Green Man’ asks people to avoid floating boats in water bodies
Pilot Rohit Reddy campaigns in Peddemul mandal in Tandur
Tandur BRS party candidate MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy has conducted election campaign in many villages of Peddemul mandal and asked people to vote by car symbol.
