Piped natural gas to 43,500 households in Telangana 

MEIL is distinguished for many innovations in technology. It is also bringing new technological developments and implementing them in the country in the projects. The hydrocarbon division of Hyderabad based infrastructure major, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) - is now expanding the city gas distributeon network in Telangana districts. Megha Gas already began its operations in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh and Tumkur and Belgaum districts in Karnataka two years ago.

MEIL has already started begun operations in the Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts this month (April 2021). MEIL is distributing natural gas (PNG and CNG) in 16 districts in AP, Telangana, and Karnataka. MEIL has established a network for the distribution of natural gas, under the brand name "Megha Gas", to domestic, commercial, industrial and automobile sectors. The company is planning to lay about 5000 kilometers of pipelines, AP, Telangana, and Karnataka. The steel and MDPE pipelines are with most modern technology and ensure safety.

Megha Gas has established the city gate cum mother station at Veligonda and tap off points for sourcing natural gas at Sunkishala village in Veligonda Mandal.

Megha Gas Business Head Palimpati Venkatesh said that "It very proud to begin the CGD services in the Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts. We are also covering major industrial areas like Bibinagar, Choutuppal, and Narketpally. The company is establishing 500 kilometers MDPE pipeline network to supply piped natural gas (PNG) to 43,500 households in these districts. MEIL is planning to reduce the burden on the middle-class domestic, auto, and industrial customers, as the LPG, Petrol and Diesel prices soaring to a record level. Megha Gas is supplying the piped gas with 40 per cent less cost when compared to the LPG."

Megha Gas is intended to supply 24/7 and 365-day uninterrupted cooking gas supply through piped gas. It will end the long waiting period for the traditional LPG cylinders. The piped gas supply ensures the safety and also cost-effective. Megha Gas also supplies the piped gas to the industrial needs. For the automobile sector, the company is planning to establish 20 CNG stations in this year.

Megha Gas is offering its services with the slogan "Its Smart.. It's Good". This prestigious project gives employment to 4000 directly and indirectly. Megha Gas implemented eco-friendly methods with PNG and CNG supplies. In Karnataka, commissioned two CNG station in Belgaum district and planning six more this year.

It is already supplying the piped gas to domestic and industrial consumers in the Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh and Tumkur and Belagavi districts in Karnataka. It has established a mother station in the Agiripalle village in Andhra Pradesh. To supply the gas, it established 722 kilometers of steel and MDPE pipelines. The company is sourcing the required gas from ONGC.

Megha gas is committed to doing its part to fulfil the Govt. Of India's vision of a gas-based economy, bringing clean fuel to every home and establishment in its allowed geographical areas and building a green future for all.