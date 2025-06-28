PJP Dam Nearing Capacity with Robust Inflows, Power Generation Steady

Jogulamba Gadwal: As per real-time data recorded at 3:00 PM today, the Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) is witnessing significant hydrological activity due to strong upstream inflows and controlled downstream releases. The dam, situated on the Krishna River in Jogulamba Gadwal district, continues to play a vital role in irrigation and power generation during the monsoon season.

Water Levels and Storage Status:

Water Level (W.L.): 317.440 meters (1,041.470 feet)

Full Reservoir Level (FRL): 318.516 meters

Gross Storage Capacity: 7.535 TMC

Live Storage Capacity: 3.828 TMC

Current Storage Status: The reservoir is nearly 1.076 meters below its FRL, indicating healthy inflows and space for further accumulation.

With a live storage of 3.828 TMC, the dam is holding a considerable volume of water for irrigation, drinking, and power requirements.

Inflow and Outflow Dynamics:

Inflow: 1,24,000 cusecs

Total Outflow: 1,15,759 cusecs

The dam is currently receiving a robust inflow of 1.24 lakh cusecs, primarily attributed to upstream rainfall and tributary contributions. To manage this substantial inflow, outflows have been calibrated to 1.15 lakh cusecs, ensuring structural safety and balanced water management.

Spillway Operations:

Spillway Discharge: 86,212 cusecs

Number of Gates Open: 12

Twelve gates have been opened to discharge excess water through the spillway, releasing 86,212 cusecs. This controlled release is essential for maintaining the dam’s structural integrity and regulating downstream flow.

Power Generation:

Powerhouse Discharge: 27,699 cusecs

The hydroelectric power house at Jurala is functioning efficiently, utilizing 27,699 cusecs for power generation, contributing to the local grid and ensuring sustainable energy output during peak monsoon flow.

Irrigation Lift Schemes and Canal Drawals:

Nettampadu Lift: Nil

Bhima Lift-I: 650 cusecs

Koilsagar Lift: 315 cusecs

Bhima Lift-II: Nil

Other Drawals: Nil

Left Main Canal (LMC): 390 cusecs

Right Main Canal (RMC): 290 cusecs

Of which, RDS Link Canal draws 150 cusecs

Parallel Canal: Nil

These lift schemes and canal systems are being utilized moderately, with a combined canal release of 680 cusecs, aiding agriculture in the command area. Notably, Nettampadu Lift and Bhima Lift-II have recorded no activity today.

Evaporation Losses:

Evaporation: 43 cusecs

Minor losses of 43 cusecs due to evaporation have been recorded, typical under seasonal climatic conditions.

Conclusion:

The PJP Dam is operating efficiently and safely, handling large inflows with calculated outflows. The dam authorities have taken appropriate measures by operating all 12 spillway gates, ensuring optimum water release and power generation. Moderate irrigation drawals through lifts and canals indicate the initial phase of the agricultural season.

Citizens and farmers in downstream regions are advised to stay informed through official updates, especially in case of further increase in upstream inflows. The current dam operations suggest a stable water resource outlook for the kharif season ahead.