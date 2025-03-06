  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

PJTAU join hands with NAARM

PJTAU join hands with NAARM
x
Highlights

Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) Human Resource Development Centre has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM).

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) Human Resource Development Centre has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM). On Thursday, PJTAU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Aldas Janaiah announced that the MoU was signed by the Director of NAARM, Dr. R. C. Agarwal, and the University Registrar, Dr. G.E.Ch. Vidyasagar.

The agreement aims to provide technical assistance to the Human Resource Development Centre established at PJTAU. The MoU facilitates the organization of training programs in collaboration with NAARM over the next three years.

These programs will cover new topics, personality development, and other relevant areas for the students and staff of the Agricultural University. Dr. R. C. Agarwal, Director of NAARM, expressed his organization's commitment to supporting the development of the Agricultural University.

He congratulated the Vice-Chancellor for taking the initiative to sign the MoU. Agarwal further stated that NAARM would offer support for training programs focused on personality development, mental enhancement, technical skills, and administrative capabilities for students at the Agricultural University. University officials Dr. Balaram, Dr. Jhansirani, and Dr. V. Ramulu participated in this program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick