PJTAU join hands with NAARM

Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) Human Resource Development Centre has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM).
Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) Human Resource Development Centre has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM). On Thursday, PJTAU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Aldas Janaiah announced that the MoU was signed by the Director of NAARM, Dr. R. C. Agarwal, and the University Registrar, Dr. G.E.Ch. Vidyasagar.
The agreement aims to provide technical assistance to the Human Resource Development Centre established at PJTAU. The MoU facilitates the organization of training programs in collaboration with NAARM over the next three years.
These programs will cover new topics, personality development, and other relevant areas for the students and staff of the Agricultural University. Dr. R. C. Agarwal, Director of NAARM, expressed his organization's commitment to supporting the development of the Agricultural University.
He congratulated the Vice-Chancellor for taking the initiative to sign the MoU. Agarwal further stated that NAARM would offer support for training programs focused on personality development, mental enhancement, technical skills, and administrative capabilities for students at the Agricultural University. University officials Dr. Balaram, Dr. Jhansirani, and Dr. V. Ramulu participated in this program.