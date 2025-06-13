PJTAU must implement new strategies for benefit of small & marginal farmers

Hyderabad: The 61st Foundation Day of Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) was celebrated on Thursday at the university’s auditorium in Rajendranagar. MLC Professor M Kodandaram delivered the Foundation Day address, speaking on “Glorious Legacy - Future Challenges”, and spoke of the establishment of agricultural universities across the country after independence to meet the food needs of the nation. He mentioned that PJTAU has developed many crop varieties that have gained recognition nationwide.

However, Prof Kodandaram highlighted that while land reforms and the Green Revolution have led to positive outcomes, they have also resulted in societal inequalities. He pointed out the severe challenges faced by small and marginal farmers in Telangana, including the alarming incidence of farmer suicides. He suggested that the university should prioritize addressing the issues faced by these farmers, who struggle with rising production costs and the unavailability of fair prices for their crops. Additionally, he emphasized the necessity for the university to redefine its role and implement new strategies to support small and marginal farmers effectively.

Prof. Kodandaram commended the university’s recent initiative, “Scientists at the Farmer’s Doorstep,” and recommended that such programs continue in the future.

PJTAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah expressed his pleasure that the university is celebrating its 61st Foundation Day during his tenure. He said the university’s new initiatives include the creation of centers dedicated to Digital Agriculture, Natural Resources, and the Environment. Pro Vice-Chancellor Janaiah also announced the upcoming introduction of a dual degree program in collaboration with Western Sydney University in Australia.