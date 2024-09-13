Placement drive at Vaagdevi today

Warangal: Vaagdevi College of Engineering Placement section is conducting a campus placement drive at its institute in Bollikunta, a suburban of Warangal, on September 13 (Friday), according to Dr. Raju Chintakindi Associate Dean of Industry Institute Interaction Cell.

Companies such as Quadrant Resource, Tech Mahindra, Q-Connect, and Soft Path are participating, offering hiring opportunities for technical and non-technical jobs with an approximate salary package ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. Any person who graduated between 2020 and 2024 can participate in the campus drive.

The job aspirants were advised to attend the recruitment drive with their Aadhar card, four resume sets, passport photos, and certificates, and report to the West Block Placement Cell at 9-30 am. Interested candidates can contact Barkath Jiwani, the placement head, for further information.