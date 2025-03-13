Plaint filed against FRO for obstructing MGNREGA works

Kagaznagar:: A confrontation broke out at the Darigam Forest Check Post Canal area in Kagaznagar mandal when Forest Beat Officer (FBO) Ravi allegedly obstructed MGNREGA workers from Battupalli village, who were engaged in work under government instructions.

According to reports, the workers were performing duties under the MGNREGA when FBO Ravi arrived on-site and demanded they halt operations. This led to a verbal altercation between the workers and the forest officer, eventually escalating to the point where both parties lodged complaints with the local police. The workers accused the officer of using vulgar and abusive language—even toward female workers—behaving in a threatening manner, and forcibly taking the keys to their vehicles. It is alleged that he shouted, “Who assigned you to work here? Where are you from? Go back to where you came from. If you don’t listen, I’ll break your legs and file cases against you,” before leaving the location.

Following the incident, the workers, along with Kagaznagar MPDO Ramesh, went to the Kagaznagar Rural police station and filed a formal complaint against the Forest Beat Officer for verbal abuse and misconduct. In response, FBO Ravi filed a counter-complaint at the same station, alleging that he was insulted without provocation by the MPDO.