Plans afoot for summer camps in dist: Collector

Peddapalli: District Collector Muzammil Khan stressed the role of parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) in enhancing student outcomes during a training programme held for teachers here on Tuesday. Khan highlighted the positive impact of the last 9 months’ efforts to improve government school education, resulting in a significant increase in student attendance to 90 percent.

Addressing the gathering, Khan underscored the adoption of best teaching practices, with a special focus on Teaching-Learning Materials (TLM) and curriculum-based teaching methods.

He noted the improvement in educational standards, saying that it was imperative to teach children not only to grasp the curriculum but also to foster curiosity and interest in learning. Khan advocated for monthly PTMs in government schools, urging teachers to personally invite parents, create a festive atmosphere, and showcase students’ talents and skills during the meetings. Later, he shared plans for special summer camps in various parts of the district that will be held in the summer holidays with an aim to provide continuous education and introduce new subjects to government school students.

The Telangana Education Leadership Collective (TELC) team from Hyderabad conducted additional training on effective PTM strategies for teachers.