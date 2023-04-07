Platform No.10 to be closed in view of Modi’s visit at Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: The platform number 10 at Secunderabad railway station will be closed for passengers movement and other facilities like ticket booking, catering stalls and waiting halls on Saturday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Secunderabad railway station to flag-off Vande Bharat Express Train from Secunderabad to Tirupati.



According to the Railway officials, the restrictions will be placed from Friday 12am till Saturday 1pm. Parking space for two wheelers and four wheelers will also be closed during the time.

Railway officials requested citizens to make note of the change and plan their travel accordingly.

Goodnews for rail commuters in the Hyderabad–Secunderabad twin city region! South Central Railway (SCR) is set to launch 13 new Multi-Modal Transport (MMTS) services in the suburban section, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the services on April 8.

According to officials of SCR, the MMTS trains will operate on the Secunderabad-Medchal route via Bolarum. Once the Secunderabad-Medchal section is opened for passengers, over 1.5 lakh commuters per day can benefit from these services. Until now, passengers had to rely on other modes of public transport due to the unavailability of MMTS services.

Currently, 86 services are being operated daily to meet the suburban travel needs of the twin cities. MMTS services cover a stretch of 50 km from Falaknuma to Ramchandrapuram via Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Begumpet, Lingampally, and Tellapur, among others. The introduction of MMTS services in the Secunderabad-Medchal route takes these services to new sections of the twin city region, providing commuters, students, and office goers with a cost-effective, safe, and comfortable travel facility, said a senior officer from Hyderabad, SCR.

The central government has allocated Rs 600 crore for MMTS Phase-II work in the recent Union budget. The project was sanctioned in 2012-13 at an estimated cost of Rs 817 crore. Currently, the works are underway in two more sections: Sanathnagar to Moula Ali doubling with electrification and Moula Ali - Malkajgiri - Sitaphalmandi doubling with electrification. The cost of the MMTS Phase-II project has now been revised to over Rs 1,100 crore.