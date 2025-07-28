Platforms for youth talent govt responsibility: MLA

Hanumakonda: “Itis the responsibility of the state government to provide platforms for the talents of Telangana’s youth,” said Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy.

On Sunday, the MLA participated as the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the 11th Telangana State-Level Under-17 Badminton Championship at the Officers Club in Hanumakonda. He presented trophies and certificates of appreciation to the winners of the three-day competition.

On this occasion, the MLA stated that the government is working hard to elevate Warangal, which is rapidly developing in various sectors, to a prestigious level in the field of sports as well.

He announced that a cricket stadium meeting international standards would soon be established in Warangal city. He mentioned that the government has taken a proactive step toward setting up a sports school, funds have been released for constructing a new building, and necessary steps are being taken to start classes. He added that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is highly focused on development and the future of the youth and is taking several decisions aimed at advancing Warangal city in all sectors. He stated that the primary goal is to develop education, agriculture, healthcare, and sports with equal importance as part of a people-centric government.