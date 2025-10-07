Plight for urea: Farmers left in the lurch despite battling heavy rain

Tirumalagiri (Sagar) (Nalgonda): Hundreds of farmers gathered at the Tirumalagiri sub-market yard here on Sunday night when news reached that urea would be distributed on Monday. With no distribution happening for the past ten days, farmers desperately camped overnight at the yard.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed the area at midnight and some farmers took shelter inside the nearby police station, while others stayed under trees outside, waiting through the night. On Monday, only 440 bags of urea arrived, and each farmer was allotted just one bag. Despite this, many farmers had to return home disappointed, as the limited supply could not meet the overwhelming demand.

Farmers in the Tirumalagiri mandal of Nalgonda are continuously facing hardships in obtaining urea. What’s troubling is that the mandal does not have a separate Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) and continues to depend on the combined Anumula mandal centre.

Initially, farmers from this region were directed to collect urea from the Kottapalli Cooperative Society in Haliya, which also serves farmers from another mandal. As a result, both mandals’ farmers have been crowding at the same centre, leading to chaos and severe inconvenience.