PM has failed to teach Pak a lesson, says CM Revanth

The present Union government is so incapacitated that it called for a ceasefire under the instructions of the US President. The Centre stepped back following Trump’s claims of pressure tactics. The world would have appreciated had India defeated Pakistan and ended the cycle of terrorism, once and for all

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that unlike former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who taught a lesson to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to give a ‘befitting response’ to the hostile nation, after the Pahalgam terror attack. He pointed out that US President Donald Trump’s claims that India succumbed to his pressure drives home his message.

The Chief Minister was speaking after paying rich tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at his statue near the Secretariat. He blamed the BJP government at the Centre for ‘missing an opportunity’ to teach Pakistan a lesson and bring it to its knees, despite enjoying the complete support of Congress leadership.

He recalled that Indira Gandhi, the ‘iron lady’, had asserted that India does not require anyone's mediation as it was enough to safeguard its soil. “The present union government is so incapacitated that it called for a cease fire under the instructions of the US President. The Centre stepped back following Trump’s claims of pressure tactics. The world would have appreciated had India defeated Pakistan and ended the cycle of terrorism, once and for all,” Reddy remarked.

The Chief Minister said that rather than acknowledging the unflinching support of the Congress to the Centre, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy kept targeting Rahul Gandhi.

“The BJP leaders are trying to hide their incompetence by criticising Rahul Gandhi. Kishan Reddy was in deep slumber when we undertook candlelight and tiranga rallies in Telangana,” he said. Recollecting how BRS leaders opposed installation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at the Secretariat, Revanth Reddy said ‘some political forces’ picked holes during the statue’s installation. Moreover, some narrow-minded people criticised the former prime minister. “The visionary leader enhanced the esteem of the country. He developed India as a strong economic country by introducing a slew of economic liberalisation policies,” he said.