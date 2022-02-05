PM Modi addresses at ICRISAT, laud scientists for the services in the last 50 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the research done by ICRISAT scientists for the last 50 years and hoped that more research will be done in the next 50 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited ICRISAT in Patancheruvu and unveiled the ICRISAT Golden Jubilee logo on the occasion and launched Climate Change Research Center.



He said he has seen the services of ICRISAT that is working to make agriculture profitable by combining technology with the market. The prime minister directed that there should be greater productivity with less water consumption. He said that the AP, Telangana has a significant and emphasised on the need to create more varieties of crops that have less harvest time. The prime minister said that eighty percent of the country has small farmers who are facing a crisis and opined that there is a need to reduce the cost of cultivation. He lauded ICRISAT has been working hard on research and innovation and said climate research center is very useful for farmers.

Further addressing, prime minister said that India has become a platform for global research on climate change tolerance and took many steps to this end. He said the climate change has been given priority in the budget with a focus on natural farming and digital agriculture," Modi opined adding that they have focussed on agriculture change in next 25 years.