PM Modi flays Telangana govt. says state should be freed from BRS

Prime Minister Modi addressed a public meeting in Kamareddy as part of the election campaign in Telangana and state that UPA has changed into I.N.D.I.A and TRS into BRS and cheating the people. Modi highlighted that both KCR and Revanth are contesting from Kamareddy out fear of losing in their respective constituencies.

He emphasized the need to free Telangana from the BRS rule and promised to fulfill the BJP's promises for the welfare of the people, including SC classification, reservation for women, and the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Modi also criticized the corruption in water projects and promised to prioritise the welfare of farmers. He accused the BRS of cheating the unemployed youth and diverting development funds for personal gain.

Modi expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in Kamareddy and the formation of a BJP government in Telangana. He said that a BC will become the Chief Minister of the state. He said that they would form the government again in centre and provide ration to the poor for next five years.

Telangana is set to bless the BJP in record numbers. People connect with our development agenda. Addressing a massive rally in Kamareddy. https://t.co/lNCkqWdenc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2023



