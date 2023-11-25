Live
- ‘KCPD’ song from ‘Atharva’ will impress audience
- ‘Women leading’: Big B chronicles Bollywood’s evolution
- No toilets even in schools for girls in Haryana: Hooda
- Actor Naresh receives huge honours and postings
- Second batch swap: 14 Israeli hostages to be freed today in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners
- Death risk from coal particulate pollution double than PM2.5 from other sources
- Tunnel rescue ops: Auger blades stuck in rubble, plasma cutter being brought from Hyd
- Lorry overturns in AOB: Five dead
- Punjab Police SP suspended over PM Modi's security breach in 2022
- LB Nagar Congress candidate Madhu Yashki Goud attends BC association
Just In
PM Modi flays Telangana govt. says state should be freed from BRS
Prime Minister Modi addressed a public meeting in Kamareddy as part of the election campaign in Telangana and state that UPA has changed into I.N.D.I.A and TRS into BRS and cheating the people
Prime Minister Modi addressed a public meeting in Kamareddy as part of the election campaign in Telangana and state that UPA has changed into I.N.D.I.A and TRS into BRS and cheating the people. Modi highlighted that both KCR and Revanth are contesting from Kamareddy out fear of losing in their respective constituencies.
He emphasized the need to free Telangana from the BRS rule and promised to fulfill the BJP's promises for the welfare of the people, including SC classification, reservation for women, and the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Modi also criticized the corruption in water projects and promised to prioritise the welfare of farmers. He accused the BRS of cheating the unemployed youth and diverting development funds for personal gain.
Modi expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in Kamareddy and the formation of a BJP government in Telangana. He said that a BC will become the Chief Minister of the state. He said that they would form the government again in centre and provide ration to the poor for next five years.