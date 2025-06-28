  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

PM Modi recalls PV’s services to nation

PM Modi recalls PV’s services to nation
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: On his 104th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao to the...

Hyderabad: On his 104th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao to the nation.

In a message to BJP leader and grandson of PV, he extended greetings on the occasion of celebrations of 104th birth anniversary celebrations on Friday.

“As chief Minister of the then state of Andhra Pradesh, he championed rural development and implemented land reforms that enhanced his reputation as a progressive and effective administrator,” Modi said.

“Further, as the Prime Minister, he steered the nation through a severe economic crisis. Adopting a pragmatic approach, he played a pivotal role in advancing India’s economy and laying the foundation for growth and prosperity,” Modi added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick