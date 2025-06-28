PM Modi recalls PV’s services to nation

Hyderabad: On his 104th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao to the nation.

In a message to BJP leader and grandson of PV, he extended greetings on the occasion of celebrations of 104th birth anniversary celebrations on Friday.

“As chief Minister of the then state of Andhra Pradesh, he championed rural development and implemented land reforms that enhanced his reputation as a progressive and effective administrator,” Modi said.

“Further, as the Prime Minister, he steered the nation through a severe economic crisis. Adopting a pragmatic approach, he played a pivotal role in advancing India’s economy and laying the foundation for growth and prosperity,” Modi added.