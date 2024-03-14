Live
Just In
PM Modi to hold election campaign in Hyderabad tomorrow, police impose traffic restrictions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding an election campaign in Hyderabad, starting with Malkajgiri constituency on the 15th of this month. The campaign comes amidst signs that the elections are fast approaching, and the Bharatiya Janata Party is focusing on the Malkajgiri seat in hopes of achieving good results in the Lok Sabha elections.
The Kamal Dal, which is also focusing on Malkajgiri, Chevella, Hyderabad, and the sitting Secunderabad seat, is fielding national leaders in their campaign. Just two days ago, Home Minister Amit Shah visited the city, and now Prime Minister Modi is set to visit for the second time within a span of ten days. Recently, Modi participated in a public meeting held at Patancheru on the outskirts of the city, and now he is planning a roadshow of about 5 km in Malkajgiri.
In preparation for the Prime Minister's visit, the police have imposed several restrictions in Hyderabad. Modi is set to participate in a meeting in Malkajgiri on the 15th of this month, and as a result, flying of para gliders, remote control drones, and remote control micro light aircraft is prohibited within a 5 km radius from Mirjalguda to Malkajgiri cross road. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi has warned that action will be taken against violators under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.