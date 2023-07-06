PM Modi to lay stone for Karimnagar-Warangal NH expansion work

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for the expansion works of NH-563 between Karimnagar and Warangal from the current two to a four-lane highway on July 8.

Thanking the PM for sanctioning and laying the stone, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said the NH expansion would resolve the frequent accidents occurring on the two-lane highway and help faster commuting, saving travel time between the two points. The expansion work in a stretch of 68 km costing Rs 2,146/km will be taken up by the Centre under the Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP).

He said land acquisition for the work has already been completed with officials acquiring 325125 hectares and disbursal of compensation for the project displaced nearly completed clearing decks for kickstarting the expansion. Five bypass roads will be constructed, he added.

Proposals for the much-delayed expansion work have been presented to the PM and the Ministry of National Highways and its senior officials, besides, crossing technical hurdles in the way, Bandi said. Efforts are being made to coordinate with the State officials for completing the land acquisition process. The Centre has timely released funds for disbursal of compensation clearing the way for the work to start. Against this backdrop, the PM had agreed lay the foundation during his Warangal visit at the MP’s request.

Meanwhile, Bandi, who was to accompany Kishan Reddy to Hyderabad on Wednesday, remained in Delhi to meet Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He submitted proposals for a new line from Kazipet (Hasanparti) to Karimnagar. The minister directed officials to prepare detailed project report. He discussed laying of stone for the railway manufacturing unit (POH) by the PM on July 8. The minister assured that action would be taken at once on the Kazipet-Karimnagar line once the DPR was received. National Water Ways adviser V Sriram and State party official representative J Sangappa were present at the meeting.