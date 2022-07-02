PM Modi's dictatorship increasing day by day: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS party chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of killing democracy and the federal system.

Addressing a meeting organised by the TRS party, Rao said, "You (Modi) are killing democracy and federal system every day, you are bringing down the government which doesn't listen to you and oppressing voice that doesn't listen to you." The Chief Minister further said PM Modi's dictatorship is increasing day by day which is a threat to the nation. Rao said the political changes will happen as no one is permanent.

"Your dictatorship is increasing day by day which is a threat to the nation. Political changes will happen as no one is permanent. PM Modi might be dreaming that he is permanent which is not true," he said.

"People know what is happening in the country today. Farmers are agitated, unemployed youths are disturbed, inflation is increasing and PM Modi is misusing Constitutional bodies. Whoever speaks against him, he uses these agencies against that person," he added.

Rao said, "Today our Prime Minister is coming to Hyderabad and he will speak against me. It is fine, it's democracy anyone can say whatever they want." "I would like PM Modi to give answers to our questions at Hyderabad Assembly the same way he put allegations against Opposition," Roa said.

When (Modi) was elected he said he will double the income of the farmers but instead, the price of diesel and petrol was hiked, Rao said. "When You (Modi) were elected the first time, you made a lot of promises to the public. Was even one of them fulfilled? If you have fulfilled it, I want to know which was that promise. Not a single promise was fulfilled," the chief minister said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister received the Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

"We're lucky to have selected a good leader (Yashwant Sinha) for the Presidential post. We have welcomed him warmly in Hyderabad…I appeal to all Parliamentarians to compare both candidates and elect Sinha… we need to bring in a qualitative change in Indian politics." Voting for presidential elections will take place on July 18 and votes will be counted on July 21.Sinha was named as the common

Opposition candidate for the presidential election on June 21.

This comes ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party's two-day long National Executive meeting in Hyderabad.

KCR will not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport. He is arriving in the city today to participate in the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting.

The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting will start in Hyderabad today.

PM Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.