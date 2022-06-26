PM Modi's public meeting will change in State: Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad: Ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting in July first week, party General Secretary and party incharge of State Tarun Chugh informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Hyderabad on July 3. He also informed that the party activists from all the booths in Telangana would attend the public gathering.

"On July 3, a massive public meeting would be organised at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mammoth public meeting on the evening of July 3," Tarun Chugh told.

He stated that Modi's speech would herald "a new beginning, a beginning of changes, the beginning of formation of BJP in Telangana,"

It may be recalled here, before PM Modi's July 3 public gathering, the BJP National General Secretaries meeting would take place in Hyderabad on July 1 and the BJP National Executive meeting would be held on July 2 and Modi would attend this meeting.

BJP national president JP Nadda will arrive in Hyderabad on July 1. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and several other senior party leaders from different parts of the country would land in Hyderabad, Chugh said.

He said a political resolution would be passed at the conclave and the endeavours of the Modi government over the last eight years to strengthen the country would be discussed in the meetings.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Hyderabad for two days, July 2 and July 3 primarily to attend the National Executive meeting of the party that will take place at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Novotel hotel, Hitech city.

He will arrive on July 2 in the afternoon at Begumpet Airport and will leave straight for the Raj Bhavan, where he will reportedly stay during his visit.

On July 3, the Prime Minister will also address a public meeting at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad in the evening and stay overnight in Hyderabad. He will leave on July 4 morning to Bheemavaram.