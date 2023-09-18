Live
Just In
PM Narendra Modi remarks reflect utter disregard for historical facts says K. T. Rama Rao
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in the Parliament on formation of Telangana reflect his "utter disregard for historical facts".
"To suggest that Telangana did not celebrate its statehood is not only factually incorrect but also comes across as ignorant and arrogant," he said. The BRS leader said that in his attempts to criticise the Congress, Prime Minister Modi has been repeatedly hurting the sentiments of the people of Telangana.
Reacting strongly to the Prime Minister's comments regarding the formation of Telangana made during the speech in Parliament, KTR, as the leader is popularly known, stated that he Is deeply dismayed.
"This is not the first instance where the PM has made disparaging remarks about Telangana formation, and it reflects his utter disregard for historical facts," KTR posted on X.
"The people of Telangana tirelessly fought for six decades to attain statehood, a momentous achievement finally realized on June 2nd, 2014. The journey to statehood was marked by countless sacrifices, particularly from the youth of Telangana," said KTR, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
"It is crucial for political leaders in important positions to approach such sensitive historical matters with empathy and understanding, considering the emotions and sacrifices associated with them," he added.