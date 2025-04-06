Pochampally silk sarees to adorn Sita, Ram on wedding

Bhoodan Pochampallly: The Pochampally Ikkat silk garments prepared for the grand celestial wedding of Rama and Sita in Bhadradri temple on Sunday, are now ready.

Under the supervision of SS Jayaraj, Pochampally handloom artisans Kadaveru Chandrasekhar, Aadepu Anjaneyulu, Injamoori Yadagiri, and Dornala Srinath worked with devotion for nine days on looms at the Bhakta Ramadasu Meditation Center in Bhadrachalam. They crafted two Ikkat sarees with a red border and lemon-yellow body to adorn Goddess Sita on the day of the wedding and coronation.

Additionally, six silk dhotis with zari pet designs in white and cream colors were prepared for Lord Rama, Lakshmana, and Lord Hanuman. These garments were handed over to Bhadrachalam temple EO Ramadevi.