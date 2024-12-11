Podu farmers to get solar power leg-up, assures Deputy CM

Hyderabad: Emphasising the State government’s commitment to empowering farmers, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka assured that solar power would be provided for podu land cultivation.

Addressing a press conference at Praja Bhavan on Tuesday, Bhatti said he would be directing the Tribal Welfare Department to make arrangements for the installation of facilities to support pump sets. He said that steps will be taken to provide solar power to agriculture pump sets of podu farmers who were given pattas under the Forest Rights Act to help them cultivate their lands. “Instructions will be given to the Tribal department to make necessary arrangements for Podu farmers to set up solar power units,” he informed.

The Deputy CM has reiterated that the 'Prajavani' programme will continue without any interruptions, regardless of the challenges faced. He said that applications submitted through Prajavani were being resolved and the people were expressing happiness at the resolve of their problems. "We are conducting Prajavani in a manner that instills confidence in every citizen. Meeting the needs of the people and being accountable to them is the primary goal of our government. We are striving to deliver the objectives outlined in the preamble of the Indian Constitution to the people," Bhatti said.

Stating that the Prajavani serves as a platform for people to directly voice their concerns and needs, the Deputy Chief Minister said the State government is functioning with accountability and dedication to public welfare. "All departments are working solely for the benefit of the people. The previous decade under the BRS government neglected the issues faced by podu farmers. Moreover, it failed to address the hopes and aspirations of Telangana's people," Bhatti said. He further stated that the democracy is strengthened only when people feel that all government systems are working in their favour. "The current government is committed to delivering every principle enshrined in the Indian Constitution's preamble to the people," Bhatti added.