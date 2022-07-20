Polavaram no threat to Bhadrachalam: Ambati

Hyderabad: Will the Polavaram project cause submergence of several areas in Bhadrachalam? The comment made by Telangana Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar led to exchange of words between the two Telugu states.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu found fault with Ajay Kumar's comments. He denied that the project would cause submergence of areas under Bhadrachalam.

The Minister said that the FRL of Polavaram was 45.72 feet. If water is stored at this level after completion of the project, seven mandals of Telangana would have been submerged. Hence, they have been merged with Andhra Pradesh. It is now a closed issue and urged the Telangana Minister not to create fresh controversy.

He said it was a national project and was being constructed only after the Central Water Commission and Central Water Power Research station accorded all clearances. "Floods are natural phenomena. If Telangana has any doubts about the Polavaram project, they should get them clarified by the CWC instead of making statements which could lead to avoidable controversies," he said

He said Andhra Pradesh government will take up resettlement of people of the mandals that would be submerged, he added.