Police arrest 3 in double murder case

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police apprehended three persons in a double murder that occurred in the Narsingi area on Sunday.

The police arrested Rahul Kumar Saket (26), a driver; Raj Kumar Saket (22), an office boy; and Sukhendra Kumar Saket (30), who works in housekeeping, and all three hail from Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the victims Divya Bindu, a native of Chhattisgarh, and Ankit, a native of Madhya Pradesh, were found murdered at Puppalaguda hillocks on January 12. The police initially could not establish the identity of the victims. On Wednesday, the police identified the persons and gathered details about their activities.

Rajendranagar DCP Ch Srinavas said that the deceased women recently started commercial sexual activity. Rahul engaged her twice and tried to take a video during their private time. The deceased woman objected to it and sent him away and informed the same to the male deceased, Ankit, who later warned Rahul.

Followed by a few altercations, Rahul decided to kill Ankit and took the help of Raj and Sukhendra. On January 11, Rahul met the woman again through Ankith for Rs 4,000. Both the deceased and all three accused went to the crime scene in an auto. Sukhendra was allowed to spend time with Divya, and Rahul and Raj took Ankit to a little distance and stabbed him and hit him with a boulder to death.

During the struggle, both Rahul and Raj also sustained injuries. They both came to the female and killed her. On January 12, all three of the accused left for their native places.

The police arrested all the accused persons, and they are being produced before the local court for taking transit warrants.