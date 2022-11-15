Police arrest Rajagopal Reddy in Munugodu

Munugodu: The political heat in Munugodu has not cool down even a week after the announcement of the bypoll result.

Alleging that the government has frozen the bank account of sheep distribution scheme beneficiaries and demanding immediate release of subsidy money to them, Rajagopal Reddy along with party rankers staged a sit-in protest in Munugodu for more than two and half hours.

There was scuffle between the police and BJP workers when the police personnel were arrest Rajagopal Reddy. The scuffle between the BJP workers and police lead to tension. Amid slogans against police, cops shifted Rajagopal Reddyto the police station.

In the scuffle, a few journalists and lens men including of the Hans India Srinivas also suffered injuries.

Speaking to the media, Rajagopal Reddy stated that the State government which had assured the sheep scheme of providing subsidy amount to their bank accounts has delayed the amount transfer after the by-poll result.

Both TRS and BJP workers raised slogans against each other as tension continued for three hours in Munugodu. Police tackled the situation and dispersed workers of both parties to avoid any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, TRS MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy toured the constituency for the first time on Monday after winning the bypoll. The pink party workers held a victory rally in Chandur , Aslo, a huge bike rally was conducted as part of welcoming MLA Prabhakar Reddy.