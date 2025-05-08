Police arrested a person for creating a fake instagram ID

Adilabad: Police arrested a person for creating a fake instagram IDUtnoor ASP Kajal Singh stated that upon the complaint of the victim from Gudihathnoor Mandal, police arrested a person who had created a fake ID on Instagram on her sister's name and was being defamed by their relatives and friends, the Adilabad SHE Team apprehended the culprit, Turath Gopal, son of a resident of Tirupati Lingapur village, and arrested him.

The accused had created a fake Instagram ID in the woman's name and defamed her. Based on the complaint, the SHE team reached out to the victim, and the accused was immediately identified with technical evidence and arrested, leading to a case being registered at Gudihatnoor police station. A case has been registered at Gudihathnoor police station with crime number 88/25 under sections 78 BNS and 66-D IT Act.

ASP mentioned that if women are harassed on social media or in public places, they should contact the Adilabad SHE Team.