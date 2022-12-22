Police arrests groom in bride's suicide case in Nizamabad over harassment charges

The suicide incident of bride Ravali few hours before the wedding in Nizamabad district caused a great sensation. According to details, on December 11 Ravali and Santhosh's wedding is scheduled to take place shortly Vijayalakshmi Garden in the city. But a few hours before the wedding, the bride Ravali committed suicide in Navipet.

Ravali's parents complained to the police station that she committed suicide because she could not bear the harassment of her husband who demanded that she should definitely get a job and share in the property after the marriage. The eyewitnesses said that after talking to Santosh on the phone on the night, Ravali, who had danced in wedding ceremonies till then became dull.

While Ravali's parents alleged that the reason for their daughter's suicide was the harassment of the groom Santhosh. But Santosh said that he has nothing to do with Ravali's suicide tried to escape by demanding that the case be fully investigated and all the call records be taken out.

Taking this case seriously, the police examined Santosh's call data. In several calls with Ravali, it was found that they talked more about assets and jobs. Sensational things came to light when Santosh was detained and interrogated. The police concluded that the reason for the suicide of Ravali, the bride of Navipet, was the harassment of the groom Santhosh and produced him in the court. Many details are being collected from Santhosh, who is currently in 14-day judicial custody.