Police book case against alleged land encroacher in Moinabad

Hyderabad: The Moinabad police have booked a case against a resident following a complaint by the CEO of Academia Sports Village regarding the illegal encroachment of sports land. According to the police, Mohammed Shamsuddin, an international award-winning photographer and CEO of the multisport academy, filed a complaint against Madi Ram Reddy, a resident of Aziznagar, Moinabad, for multiple fraudulent and criminal activities concerning the leased sports development property. In his complaint, Shamsuddin stated that in October 2021, he entered into a lease agreement with Madi Ram Reddy for 2 acres out of a total of 3 acres of land for the development of a sports academy. However, he alleges that Madi Ram illegally encroached on an additional 2 acres of adjacent land, making the total occupied area appear to be 5 acres. The complaint further states that Madi Ram unlawfully altered the lease agreement multiple times, extended it until August 2031, stopped development work, and denied entry to the property.

Shamsuddin has claimed to have invested over Rs 1.01 crore in infrastructure, including four tennis courts, one football field, and a beach volleyball court, and is also in a memorandum of understanding to invest another Rs 2 crore with a sporting club.

He said he is “mentally and emotionally disturbed due to the betrayal and financial loss” and that his vision was to uplift rural athletes and bring national pride. The Moinabad police have booked a case under sections 318(4) and 316(1) and have taken up the investigation.