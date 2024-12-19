Police bust satta betting gang, 24 arrested

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone team, along with Shahinayathgunj police, busted a satta-betting gang and apprehended 24 persons for organising and playing satta illegally.

The police arrested main organiser Vishal Singh (26), an owner of Vicky Pan Shop, in Jummerat Bazar, and sub-organisers Naresh Kumar Chowhan (24), Aniketh Singh (22), and Akshay Singh (26), and 20 punters. The police seized Rs 30,760, satta chits, a lottery chart, and 15 mobile phones from their possession.

According to the police, Vishal Singh is a murthy kalakar who makes Ganesh idols and runs a pan shop. He hatched a plan to organise a satta-betting gaming house. Accordingly, he started a satta gaming house by taking a room situated at the back side of the pan shop by engaging three sub-organisers. “They mainly target auto drivers, labourers, and hotel workers by building hope for them to earn easy money by playing the game. Believing their trusty words, all are addicted to playing satta by betting their hard-earned money,” said Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional DCP, Task Force.

On information, the Task Force, along with Shahinayathgunj Police, raided a satta-gaming place and apprehended 24 persons. The arrested accused and seized property were handed over to the police for further action. The police registered a case in cr no 423/2024, U/s 3 and 4 of TS Gaming Act, and are investigating.

The police appealed to people not to play banned games such as satta, gambling, or cricket betting, either online or offline. By playing such illegal games, one can lose hard-earned money and may have to face legal consequences.