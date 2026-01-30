Police detain habitual offender under PD Act

Hyderabad: The city police have invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against a 32-year-old habitual offender from Yakutpura, citing his repeated involvement in grave criminal activities and a threat to the public.

Acting on the order of Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, the local police had detained Mir Akbar Ali, who has a criminal history of 25 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and narcotics and arms violations.

Ch Nethaji, SHO Rein Bazar said this is the third time the PD Act has been enforced against him, following earlier detentions.

In recent months, Rein Bazar police booked him in multiple cases related to assault, drug offences and illegal possession of weapons.

After the detention order was executed, he was shifted to the Central Prison in Chanchalguda.

Meanwhile, to ensure public safety and curb criminal activities, DCP Rajendranagar S Srinivas on Thursday conducted counselling for 69 rowdy sheeters of Falaknuma division.

A total of 69 rowdy sheeters from Kalapathar, Kamatipura, Falaknuma, and Bahadurpura Police Stations were summoned for the session.

The DCP Srinivas, strictly warned the individuals to desist from any illegal activities and maintain disciplined behavior in society. He emphasised that the department is maintaining a close watch, and any involvement in fresh crimes will result in immediate arrest and prosecution. The DCP cautioned that habitual offenders and those disrupting communal harmony will face the Preventive Detention (PD) Act and Internment Orders.