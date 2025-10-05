Police dismiss constable over Dalit woman’s death

Gadwal: Followingthe death of a Dalit woman named Priyanaka, police constable Raghu Nath Goud was remanded and suspended from police duty in connection with the incident.

According to police reports, Goud, a resident of Chinnoni Palli village in Gattu mandal, exploited Priyanka under the pretext of love and failed to marry her. Following Priyanka’s death by suicide, District SP T Srinivasa Rao has confirmed that Raghu Nath Goud will be permanently dismissed from his post as a police constable, ensuring that no one will be shielded by their position. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. The SP reiterated that strict legal action will be taken against all those responsible, sending a strong message that justice will be served.

The young woman belonging to the Dalit community from Khammam district reportedly took her own life after being allegedly deceived in a relationship by the constable.

According to reports, Priyanka had been in a romantic relationship with Raghu for several years. She had approached him with the intention of marriage, but the constable allegedly refused. Following repeated emotional distress, Priyanka had approached Gadwal police two months ago, resulting in the filing of a cheating case against the constable. Raghu was reportedly jailed and was recently released. Since then, Priyanka had been staying at the constable’s residence.

On Friday, distraught over his continued refusal to marry, Priyanka allegedly consumed insecticide. She was admitted to Gadwal Government Hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning after returning to her village.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Telangana Mal Mahanadu state leaders condemned the incident, demanding justice for Priyanka.