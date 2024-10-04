Police Foil Major Theft in Hyderabad; Over Rs.29 Lakh Recovered in 24 Hours

In a rapid and commendable operation, the Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team, in collaboration with the Market Police, apprehended two individuals who allegedly absconded with ₹30 lakh intended for a local gold refining shop, Jyothirling Refinery. The incident, which unfolded just days earlier, has been documented under a case registered at Market Police Station (Cr.No.227/2024) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.



The arrested suspects have been identified as Rohan Kadam, 20, originally from Kindavadi in Satara, Maharashtra, and residing in Secunderabad, and Muzammil Baligar, 21, also hailing from Kindavadi. The operation successfully recovered ₹29.92 lakh, along with a Maruti Swift car (registration number MH-11 DN 5500) used in the crime and two cell phones, all valued at approximately ₹35 lakh.



The incident began on October 3, when the owner of Jyothirling Refinery entrusted Kadam with 400 grams of gold to deliver to S.M. Jewellery in Secunderabad and return with the cash. However, Kadam, allegedly acting on a premeditated plan, handed over the gold but failed to return with the money. Instead, he and his accomplices—including absconding members identified as Pruthviraj Salunkhe and Prasanth—absconded with the cash, fleeing Hyderabad in the aforementioned vehicle.



Thanks to the swift action and diligence of the Commissioner’s Task Force and Market Police, Kadam and Baligar were apprehended within 24 hours of the offense. The operation was spearheaded by Inspector K. Saidulu and his team, including SIs P. Gnanadeep and Srinivasulu Dasu, alongside Inspector P. Raghavender from Market PS.



In light of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Y.V.S. Sudheendra, issued a warning to local business owners. "We urge jewellery shop owners to exercise caution when hiring workers," he stated. "Ensure that they are trustworthy individuals with verifiable permanent addresses, and always obtain their identification such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, or driving licenses."



The police continue to search for the remaining accomplices as the investigation unfolds.

