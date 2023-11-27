Live
Police forces deployed in Pasra ahead of election on November 30
Ahead of Telangana Assembly elections to be held on the 30th of this month, CRPF forces along with the district police have been assigned to the district to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere.
On Monday, the CRPF officers who visited Mulugu District SP Mr. Gouse Alam IPS Pasra in the local Kondareddy function hall under Pasara police station in Medaram police station gave a briefing to the personnel regarding the election.
In this briefing, the SP explained the procedures to be followed by the shovel forces in connection with the elections. Being in the area of Pasara Agency, instructions were given on the precautions to be taken due to the high prevalence of Maoists. Apart from that, it has been said that elections should be held in a peaceful atmosphere without any untoward incidents.
DSP Ravinder, C Pasra Shankar, SSI Sheikh Mastan participated in this program