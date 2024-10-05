Live
- Ben Stokes ruled out of England’s first Test vs Pakistan; Brydon Carse set for debut
- Light to Moderate Rains Forecasted for Telangana Over the Next Three Days
- 21 Indian startups raise $93 million across 16 deals this week
- Meningitis: Infants, young kids at higher risk, vaccines may help, say experts
- Two US B-1B bombers conducted joint drill with South Korean Air Force
- RJD criticises JD-U for demanding Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar
- India successfully tests 4th generation, very short range air defence system against range of threats
- Northeast is heart and soul of Bharat: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar
- PM accuses Cong of keeping Dalits, poor, tribals away from mainstream
- Gannavaram Airport Integrated Works progressing rapidly, says MP Bala Shouri
Just In
Police Intensify Hunt for YouTuber Harsha Sai in Rape Case
The Narsinghi police have intensified their investigation into the ongoing case involving YouTuber Harsha Sai, following a rape complaint filed against him last month. Authorities have issued a lookout notice as they continue their efforts to locate the content creator, who is currently evading arrest.
The case stems from allegations made by a film actress, who claims that Harsha Sai not only raped her but also collected nude photographs and subsequently blackmailed her. The seriousness of these accusations has prompted the Narsinghi police to expand their search efforts.
As the investigation unfolds, police are urging anyone with information about Harshasai's whereabouts to come forward. The case has garnered significant media attention, highlighting issues of consent and the exploitation of individuals in the digital age.