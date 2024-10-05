Police Intensify Hunt for YouTuber Harsha Sai in Rape Case

The Narsinghi police have intensified their investigation into the ongoing case involving YouTuber Harsha Sai, following a rape complaint filed against him last month. Authorities have issued a lookout notice as they continue their efforts to locate the content creator, who is currently evading arrest.

The case stems from allegations made by a film actress, who claims that Harsha Sai not only raped her but also collected nude photographs and subsequently blackmailed her. The seriousness of these accusations has prompted the Narsinghi police to expand their search efforts.

As the investigation unfolds, police are urging anyone with information about Harshasai's whereabouts to come forward. The case has garnered significant media attention, highlighting issues of consent and the exploitation of individuals in the digital age.