  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Police Intensify Hunt for YouTuber Harsha Sai in Rape Case

Police Intensify Hunt for YouTuber Harsha Sai in Rape Case
x
Highlights

The Narsinghi police have intensified their investigation into the ongoing case involving YouTuber Harsha Sai, following a rape complaint filed against him last month.

The Narsinghi police have intensified their investigation into the ongoing case involving YouTuber Harsha Sai, following a rape complaint filed against him last month. Authorities have issued a lookout notice as they continue their efforts to locate the content creator, who is currently evading arrest.

The case stems from allegations made by a film actress, who claims that Harsha Sai not only raped her but also collected nude photographs and subsequently blackmailed her. The seriousness of these accusations has prompted the Narsinghi police to expand their search efforts.

As the investigation unfolds, police are urging anyone with information about Harshasai's whereabouts to come forward. The case has garnered significant media attention, highlighting issues of consent and the exploitation of individuals in the digital age.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick