Just In
Police Issue Show Cause Notices to Sandhya Theatre Over Safety Lapses
The police have issued show cause notices to Sandhya Theatre, seeking an explanation as to why its theatre license should not be revoked. This action comes after a violent incident that led to the identification of 12 major lapses in safety measures at the theatre.
According to the authorities, the theatre management failed to effectively manage the crowd, which resulted in a fatality. The police have highlighted that the negligence on the part of the theatre's management led to the tragic death of one individual, while another is reportedly fighting for their life due to the incident.
The police have given the theatre management a deadline of December 22 to provide a detailed explanation regarding these lapses. In their notice, the police emphasized the grave risk posed by the theatre's failure in crowd management and other safety protocols.
The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the theatre faces serious scrutiny for its role in the deadly incident.