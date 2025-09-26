Live
Police launch cordon & search ops in Ahmedguda; vehicles seized
The Rachakonda Police conducted a massive cordon and search operation at Ahmedguda under Dammaiguda municipality on Thursday, seizing several vehicles and identifying habitual offenders.
During the operation, Malkajgiri police officers seized around 50 two-wheelers, two autorickshaws, and one car for verification. Authorities also confirmed that four known offenders were identified during the checks.
Malkajgiri DCP Padmaja Reddy, who supervised the exercise, said the operation was aimed at ensuring community safety and distinguishing between law-abiding citizens and those with criminal intent. She clarified that the seized vehicles will be returned once owners produce valid documents at the police station. The operation was carried out under the leadership of Kushaiguda ACP Venkat Reddy, with the participation of several Circle Inspectors and police personnel. Officials said such surprise checks will continue as part of ongoing efforts to curb crime and instill a sense of security among residents.