Police nab six for land grabbing in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police on Wednesday apprehended six persons involved in land grabbing in the Secunderabad area under the limits of the Karkhana police station.



The accused were identified as Ubaid Bin Mohammed (50), a resident of Edi Bazar; Shaik Rauf Pasha (39), a resident of Bowenpally; Rathakanth Sainath (64), a resident of Banswada; Mohammed Abid (48), a resident of Nizamabad; Shaik Amid (40), a resident of Rasoolpura; and Banoth Bheem Singh (49), a resident of Banswada.

According to the police, following a complaint from the 87-year-old Colonel Voleti Krishna Rao, to whom the land belongs, the accused were arrested. In the complaint, Krishna stated that he has 450 square yards of land in Gunrock Enclave Cooperative Housing Society under the registered sale deed from 1982.

At that time, there was no mandatory procedure for taking photographs or biometric authentication for registration. Ubaid and Rauf, who are real estate brokers, conspired to grab the property. They set their sights on the complainant’s property, as he was a senior citizen and frequently travelled to Chennai.

The police said that to create fake documents, Rauf and Ubaid engaged Sainath, who forged the complainant’s Aadhar card in the name of Krishna Rao. Ubaid and Rauf further engaged Abid to pose as a buyer, while Amid and Bheem were made the witnesses to the sale deed. Following the complaint, a case was registered, and the accused were arrested.