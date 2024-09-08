Police Rescue 9 People Stranded in a Stream

Nagarkurnool: On Sunday evening in Nagarkurnool district, nine people became stranded in a stream but were heroically rescued by the police. According to reports, a family from Hyderabad had visited the Maisamma temple in Peddakothapally Mandal and was returning to Hyderabad by car. Relying on Google Maps for directions, they found themselves trapped in the Dundubhi stream near Sirisawada in Thadoor Mandal. As night fell and their car got stuck in the stream, they were left with no other option but to call the emergency number 100.









Thadoor Sub-Inspector Mahesh responded to the call and rushed to the scene, assessing the situation before informing higher authorities. With the help of locals, the police ventured into the stream using two tractors. Despite the stream's strong current, which made rescue efforts difficult, the police patiently waited for the right moment to act and eventually reached the stranded group.











After a courageous effort, they successfully rescued all nine people from the car. Circle Inspector Kanakayya closely monitored the rescue operation. The rescued family members expressed their gratitude, thanking the police profusely for their timely intervention. Sub-Inspector Mahesh’s quick thinking and bravery have earned him widespread praise from both his superiors and the local community.