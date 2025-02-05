Police seize 100 cattle

Asifabad: Chittaranjan police seized 100 cattle after conducting raids on two villagers on Monday. Acting on tip-off that more than 100 cattle were collected to be smuggled in the suburbs of Goigam and Chich Palli villages on the border of Vankidi, the police along with the ASP rushed to the spot in civil dress.

The smugglers, who had already received the information that the ASP was coming, fled the spot leaving the cattle in the nearby crops.

However, the ASP along with the staff raided three places and seized around 100 cattle. The injured cattle were treated by local veterinary staff. Also many people have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.

He warned that strict action will be taken against those who are transporting mute animals in vehicles against the government regulations.