Police Stations Directed to Hold Peace Committee Meetings Ahead of Upcoming Festivals

District SP Mr. T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, conducted the monthly crime review meeting with district police officers. During the meeting, he reviewed the Under Investigation (UI) cases, grave UI long-pending cases, SC/ST UI cases, crimes against women, and POCSO cases recorded in the district over the past month.

The SP emphasized the need for quick disposal of pending cases under investigation. He instructed that the investigation of grave SC/ST and POCSO cases should be completed promptly, with charge sheets filed in court. He stressed that each case should be investigated with quality, transparency, and the use of technological and scientific evidence to ensure that perpetrators receive strict punishments under the law. The SP also urged officers to ensure that no UI cases remain pending, and that charge sheets are filed promptly in court. He particularly highlighted that POCSO cases must be investigated transparently and charge sheets filed within 60 days.

The SP directed that night patrols be intensified to prevent property crimes, and continuous monitoring of known offenders should be maintained. In cases of missing women, he insisted that they should be traced quickly and returned to their families, regardless of the circumstances. He also stressed the importance of a swift response to Dial-100 emergency calls, ensuring that officers or staff arrive at the scene without delay to resolve the issues.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao underlined the necessity of CCTV cameras in each police station's jurisdiction, urging police officers and staff to educate the public on their importance and ensure the installation of functioning CCTV systems. Non-working cameras should be restored.

Regarding cybercrime, the SP advised officers to work diligently to secure court permissions and expedite the refund of lost or withheld funds to victims' accounts. He also instructed the installation of road safety boards, indicators, signboards, and radium boards to prevent accidents. Warning signs and speed limit boards should be placed near sharp curves, and areas prone to frequent accidents should be identified and rectified.

The SP ordered a crackdown on illegal activities such as gambling, gutka, ganja, and other unlawful operations within police station limits, recommending the establishment of special surveillance for this purpose. He also emphasized strict action against vehicles carrying passengers in overload conditions and called for the organization of peace committee meetings at the mandal level to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the upcoming festivals.

The SP directed circle staff to identify key locations in the district and conduct thorough checks of heavy vehicles. As part of visible policing, officers should conduct regular vehicle checks and drunk-and-drive tests every morning and evening within their police station's jurisdiction.

The meeting was attended by DSP Mr. Satyanarayana, Cyber Crime DSP Mr. Sattayya, Alampur and Shantinagar CIs Ravi Babu and Tata Babu, Gadwal In-Charge CI Nageswara Reddy, all SIs from district police stations, DCRB, IT department officials, and other concerned officers.