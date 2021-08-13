Political activities in Huzurabad spark fears of third wave

Hyderabad: Pictures coming from ongoing political activities in Huzurabad are worrying people of the third wave. In pictures politicians can be seen violating the Covid norms. Even top leaders are not wearing masks and not observing physical distancing. Party activists and followers have thrown the guidelines to the wind, despite knowing that the second wave is not over and is still rising in a few districts.

People across the State, especially from Huzurabad, are afraid of political activities in the constituency/ They fear that negligence of politicians may cost the State, as Delta plus variants are active in neighbouring States of Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Maharashtra has recorded 65 cases of Delta Plus variant, while in Karnataka four cases were detected. According to health experts, padayatras and rallies may lead the State towards the third wave.

A veteran doctor who retired from Osmania Hospital, Dr Nagaiah said, "Even after repeated warnings from top health organisations of the country, political and social gatherings are being held without hesitation. Not only political, but also functions are also being organised without limits. No authorities are serious about the issue. Telangana may face consequences due to laxity."

Dr Nagaiah added, political leaders, considered most responsible people in society, have been violating Covid safety norms. They should care about their followers. Covid is not a simple virus; it claimed many lives and devastated livelihoods in the past one and a half years. Leaders should create awareness among followers about Covid and motivate them to follow guidelines to avoid the virus.

Citizens are lashing out at political parties for conducting such activities amid the third-wave warnings. They are cursing leaders for holding huge gatherings. A fruit seller, Ranganna of the city, questioned, "Are elections important than life to political parties? It seems they forget how much the Sagar by-elections cost us. The second wave in Telangana was started during the election hit the peak after the polls. Again, they are repeating the same."

Health officials are frequently requesting people and politicians to avoid gatherings and follow Covid norms. Director State Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao had pointed out that no political leader is following Covid appropriate behaviour. Leaders are not wearing masks in gatherings. He requested leaders to wear masks and also ask their followers to practice the same. According to health officials, Covid cases in parts of the State are rising, but the situation is under control. "People should take safety measures to avoid the third wave."