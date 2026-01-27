Political heavyweights grace at Governor’s ‘At Home’

Hyderabad: The Governor Jishnu Dev Varma hosted the “At Home” reception at Lok Bhavan on Monday as part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations. The event saw a notable gathering of leaders from across the political spectrum, including Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, and Adluri Laxman Kumar.

Also in attendance were Kodada MLA Padmavathi Reddy, MLC Addanki Dayakar, and Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash. The judiciary was represented by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh. Other high-profile guests included Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, and former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

The gathering included BJP State President N Ramchander Rao, Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, and former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy. Representing the BRS were MLA KP Vivekanand, Kale Yadaiah, and MLC Dasoju Sravan. On this occasion, the Governor presented the Governor Awards for Excellence to the recipients and also honoured the recent Padma Shri awardees.