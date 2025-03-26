Political Uproar Over Class 10 Exam Paper Leak: KTR Faces Allegations

The Class 10 exam paper leak incident is causing a political uproar. A case has been registered against former minister and BRS working president KTR at the Nakrekal police station in connection with the matter.

KTR tweeted that the municipal chairman has links with the accused of mass copying in the Class 10 exam. In response, Nakrekal Municipal Chairman Rajitha Srinivas objected to KTR's tweet.

A complaint was filed against KTR at the Nakrekal police station, claiming that false allegations were made against them. Congress leader Uggadi Srinivas also filed a complaint on social media.

The incident of the leaked Class 10 exam paper in Nakrekal on the 21st of this month caused a huge stir. Shortly after the exam began, the Telugu question paper went viral on social media.

Officials found that the Telugu question paper was leaked from room number 8 of the Social Welfare Gurukul School examination center in Nakrekal, Nalgonda district. The police quickly investigated the incident and arrested six accused.

The Chief Superintendent and the departmental officer responsible for the paper leak were removed from their duties, and the invigilator who was negligent was also suspended.

Additionally, a student was debarred for her involvement in the paper leak. However, she claimed that she was unaware of the leak and said that a person had threatened her, saying they would hit her with a stone unless she showed the paper. The student pleaded not to be debarred and requested a chance to write the exam.