Political vendetta behind false cases: BJP leader Shankar Reddy

Pidikili/Maheshwaram: BJP State Executive Member and former Balapur Single Window Chairman Kolan Shankar Reddy alleged that politically motivated individuals, unable to confront him democratically, have filed false cases to damage his reputation.

Speaking at a meeting at his Balapur residence on Sunday, Shankar Reddy accused certain ruling party leaders of adopting vindictive tactics.

“I have done nothing wrong, yet fabricated cases have been registered to harass me. Some people have deliberately colluded with the police to frame me,” he said.

He warned that he would not spare the police officials who filed false cases or those who supported them by making baseless allegations. If necessary, he said he would file a defamation suit.

Clarifying his stand on the Sriram Nagar plot issue, Shankar Reddy said he had no involvement in the transaction other than recovering the amount he had loaned earlier.

“Despite knowing the facts, the Narsingi police registered a false case. I will take legal action against the officers responsible,” he asserted.

He added that he would submit complaints to the DGP and the Commissioner of Police, seeking a thorough and impartial investigation to bring out the truth.

Shankar Reddy emphasised that in his 40-year political career, he had never committed even a minor mistake.

“Yet some individuals are making personal and derogatory remarks. I will not tolerate such behaviour,” he said.

Local leaders Ravi Kumar, Sudhakar, Bhushanam, Papayya, Srinivas, Prabhakar Reddy, Lakshmana Rao, Narasimha, Jorala Prabhakar and others were present.