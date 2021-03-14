Polling underway for MLC elections smoothly in Mahabubnagar

The MLC elections for the Graduate Constituency of Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad is underway smoothly across over 170 polling centres in 5 districts of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

In wanaparthy Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjanreddy cast his vote and urged all the graduates, employees and unemployed to take part in the election and select the right candidate who can work for their welfare.

As per the lastest report, as many as 2700 voters out of nearly 5000 graduates exercised their voting rights in Achampet mandal of Nagarkurnool district.