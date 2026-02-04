Polls should be conducted effectively, says DGP

Telangana State Director General of Police Shivadhar Reddy has emphasised to police officers the critical importance of conducting the upcoming municipal elections in strict accordance with the law.

During a video conference on Tuesday, the DGP addressed Police Commissioners, District SPs, and Station House Officers from regions where the municipal elections are scheduled to take place. With elections set for 7 municipal corporations and 116 municipalities across the state, officers have been directed to ensure smooth proceedings in 414 wards under corporations including Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, and Nizamabad, as well as 2,582 wards in the municipalities.

The DGP stressed that adhering to regulations is essential to uphold the reputation of the state police and the government. He made it clear that measures must be implemented to avert complaints or unwanted incidents. During the meeting, Hyderabad Police Legal Advisor Ramulu provided an overview of the laws governing election conduct. Shivadhar Reddy highlighted that under the law, severe penalties are unavoidable for those attempting to sway voters, coerce them, or obstruct the nomination process.

Additionally, distributing alcohol to disturb the peace or breaching the Excise Act could lead to imprisonment ranging from six months to two years. Under the Arms Act, individuals with licensed firearms must surrender them to police stations, with non-compliance carrying a prison sentence of one to three years.

The DGP also directed authorities to enforce strict campaign regulations for political parties. He emphasised that using religious institutions for political agendas is a grave offence under the Prevention of Misuse of Religious Institutions Act 1988. Furthermore, individuals engaging in hate speech or inciting division may face up to five years in prison. The conference was attended by high-ranking officials including AIG Law and Order Ramana Kumar, ensuring a unified strategy for a fair and peaceful electoral process across the entire state of Telangana.