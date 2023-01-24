Ponguleti goes all guns blazing against BRS leadership

Bhadadri Kothagudem: Former MP and senior BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy who is likely to join the BJP, on Monday warned the State government against harassing his followers. The senior BRS leader participated in 'Athmeeya Sammelanam' with a large number of his followers at the coal town of Yellandu in district, amid sloganeering of'Jai Ponguleti'. There were no pictures of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao put on display during the entire meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Ponguleti directly warned the government, and said, "I will not tolerate any troubles against my followers". He asserted he would hold a hunger strike and is ready to go jail until justice is delivered to his followers.

Explaining how the BRS leadership had neglected him in the last few years, Ponguleti said that despite such treatment meted out to him, he had continued in the party due to his affection towards KCR and KTR. However, he also alleged that BRS chief KCR and KTR had failed to fulfill their promises which were given to him when he joined the party from YSRCP.

Reiterating his commitment towards people, Ponguleti said he is working for people's welfare and that the posts are not important for him. He also claimed that the BRS government has only started working for the last three months.

The remarks made by Ponguleti have gone viral on the social media platforms. Earlier, the State government had reduced the security cover of the former MP after he made similar comments on the BRS leadership and challenging the party line in various meetings.

Recently, the party leaders have also made controversial comments on Ponguleti for not inviting him to various public meetings held by the party.

Meanwhile, sitting BRS MLA B Haripriya also held an 'Athmeeya Sammelanam' in the town with party leaders and workers. Haripriya had won the MLA seat on Congress ticket in the last election after defeating TRS candidate Kanakaiah, who was later elected ZP chairman of Kothagudem district, but is eying on the MLA ticket for the next election.

However, after the Chief Minister announced that sitting MLAs will get a chance in the next polls, Kanakaiah is expected to join former MP Ponguleti's group and is ready to jump the ship for contesting the Yellandu Assembly seat.

Pongulati's fresh salvo against the BRS party at the Yellandu meeting is a sign that the former MP is distancing himself is trying to protect his followers and proving his strength in the district.